Paul Ronald Vance, age 76, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, James Vance & Edna
Maie Harrelson Vance; brothers, Ed, Richard, James Vance and an infant brother; second wife, Connie Sue Vance.
Survivors are: his wife of 19 years, Una Coles Vance; sons, Chad (Amelia) Vance, Matthew (Katie) Vance; daughter, Paula Vance Ballinger; six grandchildren, Jackson, Benjamin, & Luke Vance, Hudson & Sawyer Vance, & Mason Ballinger; four brothers, David (Susie) Vance, Joe (Patsy) Vance, Thomas (Kyle) Vance, Jerry (Sandra) Vance; four sisters, Ella Sue (David) Midgett, June (Larry) Parkerson, Charlotte (Ronald) Jones, Alice (Billy Jack) Tubb; three stepchildren, Jeff Matlock, Jackie Dale Brown, Pamela (Sammy) White; step-grandchildren, Lyla & Alec Brown, Destinee Porter, C.J. Porter, Tony Brown; step-great-grandchildren, Kylen Davis & Brinleigh Reeves; numerous nieces
and nephews.
Mr. Vance was an Army National Guard Veteran, a retired employee of TRW serving 38 years, and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church for 47 years.
Services were held on Tuesday, May 19 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, officiated by Bro. John Ferguson, Bro. Shane Ray & Bro. Rob Amason.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers were: Jackson Vance, Benjamin Vance, Mason Ballinger, Harry Sandidge, Eugene Bringhurst & Jody Vance. Honorary pallbearer was Doug Stearman.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700.
