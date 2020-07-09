Polly G. Merryman, age 80, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday evening, June 28, 2020 at Trousdale Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Sidney Larkin & Staley D. Swaffer; infant son, Jessie William Holder; brothers, Billy, Bobby & Joe Swaffer; sisters, Betty Rogers & Joyce Beasley.
Survivors are: husband, Jimmy Dale Merryman of Hartsville; daughter, Tammy (Sam) Gregory of Hartsville; two stepdaughters, Penny (Donald) Benson of Spring Hope, NC, Jennifer (Chris) Cartwright of Hartsville; nine grandchildren, Chris & Roy Gregory, Landon & Charlotte Benson, Rudy Rivera Jr., Ezekiel & Valerie Rivera, Amber Street and Anthony Spears; eight great-grandchildren, Kalie Spears, Jaxon Street, Aubrey & Brantley Gregory, Isla, Xavier & Oliver Rivera and Milo Marquez.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, officiated by Bro. Randy Swaffer.
Pallbearers were: Tyler Street, Anthony Spears, Roy Gregory, Dave Gregory, Mark Swaffer, Jason Draper, Ricky Calhoun, Kenny Gregory and Brandon Swaffer.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.