Quinn P. Hogan, age 35, passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020.
Survivors include: mother, Willie J. Hogan; father, John Malveaux; son, Kavaun Hogan; brother, Ryan (Victoria) Hogan; niece, Akeelah Hogan; nephew, Rylie Hogan; devoted cousin, Johnathan “Penny” Ford; devoted friends, Lindsey Rigdon, Sarah Colbaugh, Summer Marable; many other relatives and friends.
A public viewing was held Monday, May 4 at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, May 5 at Dixon Springs Cemetery, with a eulogy by Pastor Sandra Dobson.
Arrangements were entrusted to Carr-Hellum Funeral Home, 129 Foxall St., Hartsville, 37074 615-374-3124.
