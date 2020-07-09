Robert Russell “Rusty” Butler II, age 58, of Bethpage, passed away Friday evening, July 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Rusty worked as a truck driver at both LoJac and Alley-Cassetty Brick and Block for several years. He had an appreciation for the outdoors and loved barns, wagons and mules. Rusty was a family man and adored his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by: mother, Mary Elizabeth Gessner Walton.
Survivors are: his loving wife of 30 years, Cathy Butler; two daughters, Amanda Butler, Jennifer (Jason) Rickman; son, Jeffrey Milligan; four grandchildren, Maisey Belcher, Aiden Rickman, Nolan Milligan, Trevor Milligan; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Oliver & Rowlan; parents, Robert & Patsy Butler; sisters, Kathleen (David) Ruffing, Wanda (Billy) Choate, Jody Butler; nephews, Chris, Cody, Porter & Steven.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 7, officiated by Eld. Michael Nesbitt.
Family and friends served as pallbearers.
Interment was in Willow Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.