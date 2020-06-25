Samuel Ricky Dies, age 72, of Chickasha, OK, passed peacefully in the presence of his family on June 17, 2020 in Lawton, OK.
Rick, as he was known, was born on Aug. 6, 1947, to the late Opal R. and Samuel W. (Dick) Dies, in Hartsville, TN. Rick grew up in Hartsville and was drafted into the military in 1966. He served one tour in Vietnam and two tours in Germany.
He met Jane A. (Bennett) Dies in 1976 while assigned to Fort Sill, OK, serving as an instructor in the Field Artillery School. They married on April 30, 1976 and traveled to Germany on assignment to the 3/11 Armored Cavalry Regiment along with Jane’s daughter, Stephanie A. Thompson. While there, they had a daughter, Martha Jane. Upon returning to Fort Sill, Rick served out his military service obligations and then entered the Federal Civil Service.
Rick rose through the civilian ranks and retired in 2006 as the Deputy TRADOC Systems Manager Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems after serving a total of 38 years of federal service. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and golf.
He was preceded in death by: father, Samuel W. (Dick) Dies, mother, Opal R. Dies; sister, Freda (Dies) Cox; brother, Delbert Dies.
He is survived by: his wife, Jane A. (Bennett) Dies; daughters, Martha Jane Dies of Lawton, OK, Stephanie A. Thompson of Oklahoma City; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be held on Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel in Lawton, OK, with Jim Antwine officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at beckerfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.