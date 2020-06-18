Tabitha Frances “Ma Frances” Waller, age 95, of the Providence Community of Trousdale County, passed away Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Edgar Waller; daughter, Dianne Martin; granddaughter, Amanda Turnbow; great-grandson, Edgar B. Arnold IV; sister, Roxy Hey; three brothers, Hubert Ward Jr., Lewis Ward & Andrew Ward.
Survivors are: son, Bryant (Regina) Waller of Lebanon; two daughters, Joanne (Larry) Turnbow of Hartsville, Roxy (Kenny) Gregory of Hartsville; son-in-law, Kenny Martin of Hartsville; seven grandchildren, Fran (Michael) Lane, Cynthia (Trey) Arnold, Amy (Jeff) Wyatt, Allison (Jeff) Linville, Jon (Jessica) Cunningham, Sylvia Eden, Jon Edgar Waller; 11 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lydia, Tanner, Mary, Anslee, Addison, Caroline, Maggie, Olivia, Anne Marie & Ava; two sisters, Cora Alice Terwilliger of Nashville, Caroline (Earl) Lauderdale of Lenoir City.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, officiated by Bro. Rick Burns.
Pallbearers were: Tanner Lane, Jon Edgar Waller, Jon Cunningham, Trey Arnold, Jeff Linville, Jeff Wyatt and Michael Lane.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hartsville Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
