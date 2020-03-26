Wilma Eugene Davenport, age 80, of Castalian Springs, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Edgar & Fleta Willis; husband, George Davenport; brother, Francis Willis.
Survivors are: son, Harold (Melina) Davenport of Carthage; daughter, Kathy (Howard) Denson of Castalian Springs; four grandchildren, Drew (McKenzie Fox) Davenport, Evan (Kelly) Davenport, Blake (Brittany Shelton) Davenport & Austin Denson; three great-grandchildren, Logan, Mason & Emma Davenport.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 24, officiated by Bro. Dwight Fuqua.
Interment was in Antioch Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
