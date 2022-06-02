What to do after retirement is an enigma to some folks, but life-long Hartsville resident and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Bobby Joe Lewis has taken up a hobby that has kept him occupied since he retired in 2000.
Lewis has been busy creating an empire ... a train empire.
“Since I was a kid, around the age of 7 or 8 years old, I had always been enthused and mystified with trains,” said Lewis. “I remember as a young lad begging my mother to tell Santa Claus to bring me a toy wooden train for Christmas. Mom would always say, ‘We’ll see about it.’
“Back in the 40s, we were blessed to just have food on the table and a few clothes to put on our backs.”
Lewis’ mother was a widow and worked two jobs to make ends meet. She had to raise five children on her own, and money was tight.
Unfortunately, Lewis’ mother was never able to buy him a train.
“After finishing high school and college, marrying and raising a family of my own, I was determined to make my childhood dream come true,” said Lewis. “When my wife passed and my children were out on their own, it was then that I decided I was going to build one of the most spectacular train empires that anyone in the area had ever seen.”
And build it he did. With a lot of patience and time spent, Lewis built his own model train representation by hand.
“It took me four to five years to complete this layout project,” said Lewis. “I started collecting different sizes and shapes of cardboard and soft plywood boxes, buying spray paint and brushes, collecting monograms, super glue, Elmer’s and gorilla glue to hold them together. I then created the houses and buildings.
“To make this empire, everything had to be of scale model, so I built from H-O scale and gauge to bring out the 3-D realistic appearance.”
It became an extensive process in constructing each element with the detail that Lewis wanted.
“Now, it was time to lay the railroad and purchase the right freight trains and passenger trains,” Lewis said. “I ordered most of my trains from the Walther’s company. Some of the figures, cars, and trucks, I picked up at hobby train shows across the state.”
However, fulfilling a childhood dream can come at a cost. Lewis estimates that his hobby has cost him around $6,200.
“It was well worth it,” said Lewis. “I have fulfilled my childhood dream and found a hobby that can always keep me busy, as well as (being) enjoyable.”
