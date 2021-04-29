A Dixon Springs man was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash that shut down part of Highway 25 for around two hours.
According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Gary Gregory, 65, was killed in the crash that occurred just past 2:30 p.m. He was not wearing a seat belt, per THP.
Gregory’s 2002 Dodge reportedly was traveling east on Highway 25 near Ed Seay Gregory Lane when it crossed the center yellow line in a hill crest curve. The vehicle struck a 2001 Ford F150 driven by Erick Higginbotham, 38, of Hartsville.
Higginbotham’s vehicle left the road and rolled onto its side, where he reportedly had to be extracted. Gregory’s vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane.
Higginbotham was transported to Skyline Medical Center with undisclosed injuries. Comments on social media indicated that he was stable, but exact information on his condition was not immediately available.
THP is continuing to investigate the accident.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
