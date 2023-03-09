The Hartsville Vidette is publishing question-and-answer profiles of the Trousdale County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
We continue those profiles with a glance at Marilyn Morton, who is an kindergarten teacher at Trousdale County Elementary School.
Name: Marilyn Morton
School: Trousdale County Elementary School
Age: 52
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten
How long have you been in education? This is my 28th year teaching.
How many years have you taught at your current school? I have been at TCES all 28 years.
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I enjoy traveling. I have been to the top of most of the lighthouses along the Gulf Coast and the Southeast.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I like hiking, walking, listening to music, reading and going to the gym.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? All 28 years of my teaching career have been in kindergarten.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I try to make things fun by using songs and doing a lot of hands-on activities.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I am a Hartsville native. I was born and raised here. I like that I am teaching in the same school and system that I grew up in myself.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? I have always loved kids and enjoyed helping them learn new things.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? Watching the kids eyes light up and seeing them get excited when they finally accomplish a skill they have struggled with.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Not all kids learn the same way. It is making sure each child believes in themselves
as much as I believe in them.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? It would be the students’ self-confidence. I want all students to believe in themselves and know they can do anything they set their mind to.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Dr. Flatt, one of my college professors. She taught us to always remember children are like snowflakes ... each one is unique. They all may not learn the same way, but they all can learn.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? It is hard to just pick one memorable moment in all my years teaching. But the ones that come to mind first are the struggling students who finally have that aha moment and realize they can do anything they set their mind to with a little hard work.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you for loving me and giving me a good foundation for my education.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like to be remembered as someone who is caring and supportive with high expectations of all her students.
