Trousdale County residents are being asked to participate in an online survey regarding improvement ideas for the downtown Hartsville area.
The survey, which can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/DowntownHartsvilleTN, is being conducted by Retail Strategies, a consulting group retained by the Industrial Development Board to help promote Trousdale County as a prime location for future business.
Retail Strategies and its Downtown Strategies division received a three-year contract to focus on the downtown Hartsville area and customized business recruitment. Trousdale County has previously participated in Retail Academy, a training program facilitated by the company and the Tennessee Department of Economic Development.
“When we went through Retail Academy, part of the package was downtown revitalization,” County Mayor Stephen Chambers said. “They’re assisting and coordinating with the Hartsville Downtowns Steering Committee.
“We’re using this to do this downtown revitalization piece; getting input from the public to see what their thoughts are.”
Retail Strategies representatives are scheduled to meet with committee members and the Industrial Development Board next week to discuss the survey results.
For purposes of the survey, the downtown Hartsville area is defined roughly as extending from Greentop Street to the creek and from the post office to the jail.
“The city made great strides in Retail Academy, so Downtown Strategies is eager to go further in-depth in the market,” said Jenn Gregory, president of Downtown Strategies, in a press release. “Our goal is to deliver a strategic plan targeted at reviving downtown Hartsville.”
