I’ve been attending meetings of the County Commission and its various committees for a little over seven years since becoming editor of The Vidette. Although there is a period for members of the public (which I am one) to comment at the end of the meetings, I don’t because it would be inappropriate. My job is to report the story, not be part of the story.
But sometimes I find myself biting my tongue during the public comment period, and that was certainly the case during last week’s meeting of the Budget & Finance Committee.
The called meeting was held and scheduled for a two-hour period to allow commissioners to discuss whether, and if so how, to implement the findings of a wage study commissioned by Trousdale County. That study compared the pay of various county departments to both surrounding counties and other Middle Tennessee cities/counties with similar demographics, to see how Trousdale ranks and to make recommendations.
Those recommendations (which can be viewed by anyone on the county’s website) included a general pay increase for departments and going to a step plan for future pay raises. The immediate costs estimated were $235,556 — $101,842 in general increases and the remainder from a step plan. The largest amount of total increases would go to the Ambulance Service and Sheriff’s Department, although all departments would see a boost.
In those two departments especially, it’s needed. Both Sheriff Ray Russell and EMS Director Matt Batey were on hand and gave accounts of the employee shortages their departments are facing.
“Right now I’m three deputies short,” the sheriff told the group. “I’ve got more probably going to leave if things don’t change.”
The sheriff also spoke on problems keeping the jail fully staffed. Russell and I had a similar talk earlier last week about vacancies in his office and I had planned to do a story. I wrote a similar story late last year on EMS staffing and how our department could be forced to operate with only one ambulance per shift rather than two. Last week, Batey told commissioners his department was short five full-time employees and that “we’re non-competitive right now” in terms of salaries. Sheriff Russell made the same point, saying that his department’s starting pay is $2-$3 behind Macon and Smith counties. We’re even further behind Sumner and Wilson, but clearly Trousdale County can’t match those two giants.
Where I found myself wanting to speak out but unable to was this — the two components of the wage study. General increase now and future step increases.
Why did no one on the committee suggest going the route of King Solomon and splitting the baby in two? Do the general increase now and continue discussion on the step plan?
Trousdale County could easily absorb a $101,842 increase in employee salaries now, and more than one commissioner pointed that out during the meeting. But no one suggested actually doing it.
You might ask if the county can actually afford it? Here’s one example. Through six months, the county’s portion of sales tax collections (the other portion, roughly half, goes to schools) is running just under $100,000 over the projected amount in the 2021-22 budget. Not the total — just the county’s portion. The numbers are available on the county’s website (proposed budget) and the Tennessee Department of Revenue’s website (tax collections broken down by each month). Don’t take my word for it — check the math yourself.
That’s just sales tax. Property taxes always come in above projections and have every year I’ve been here. The county budgets assuming it will collect 92% of the total amount as required by state law. Trousdale routinely collects 98 to 99%. Not to mention a healthy fund balance, which at the start of the fiscal year was just over $4.1 million. New residences are being built all over the place, which means even more tax money flowing into Trousdale County.
Commissioners did raise concerns over the proposed step plan and in my opinion were right to do so. The steps as presented would be a 2.35% increase every year if implemented. At current pay rates it was estimated that that would be over $100,000 in increasing costs each year. Commissioner Landon Gulley called that a “balloon” that could bust the county if we’re not careful. He’s exactly right on that and a degree of caution with regards to the future is not a bad thing.
To their credit, commissioners did ask both Russell and Batey to come back at the regular February budget meeting with comparisons on Trousdale’s pay vs. that of surrounding counties and both readily agreed to do so. That gives me hope that the committee — and eventually the County Commission as a whole — will recognize the need for immediate action to keep good employees working in Trousdale County instead of looking elsewhere.
Everyone recognized the problem, which is good. But it still frustrates me that not one — one — of those present last week had the idea to actually address the problem.
Talking through the problem is fine. But why couldn’t we have talked about solutions?
Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
