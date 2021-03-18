In my role as Vidette editor, I attend a lot of meetings. County Commission, School Board, various government committees; you name a group and I probably have been to it at least once.
I usually have an idea about what to expect at a meeting, whether it’s from reading the agenda or talking to those involved ahead of time so as not to be blindsided.
So when I was told, “You might want to attend the Volunteer Fire Department meeting” last Thursday, I wasn’t really sure what to think.
I had heard a lot of rumors beforehand, stuff like “half the volunteers are threatening to quit” or “they don’t want to train.” I hear a lot of rumors about a lot of things, so I try not to believe everything I hear without checking it out for myself. And given the headaches involved in last year’s selection of a permanent fire chief, I REALLY wasn’t quite sure what I was going to walk into.
But I felt much better after the meeting about the direction of Hartsville’s Volunteer Fire Department. Not one person I heard speak said anything about quitting, and there was no hint among the volunteers, some of whom I spoke with after the meeting, about an unwillingness to train either.
What I heard instead were concerns about what some called an “aggressive” training schedule and questions about whether the volunteers should be reimbursed for some expenses incurred during training. I was glad to see what I felt was an atmosphere of cooperation and of listening between the volunteers, the fire chief, the mayor and five members of the County Commission who were also present for Thursday’s meeting.
At a meeting of the Emergency Services Committee last Tuesday, Fire Chief Jay Woodard laid out a planned training schedule designed to have every one of Hartsville’s volunteer force receive state certification as Firefighter I by the end of December.
The Firefighter I certification requires, among other things, 48 hours of hazardous material awareness, a 16-hour refresher course and a 16-hour live burn at the State Fire Academy in Bedford County. The proposed schedule also includes CPR training, domestic violence awareness and Incident Command Structure (ICS) training.
Trousdale County, like a number of other jurisdictions, is exempted by state statute from a requirement to have its firefighters certified. But the volunteers seem to be on board with getting certified and I agree that it’s a good idea.
The concerns about the training schedule looked to me to me focused on the timeline. According to Chief Woodard, Fire I certification can be obtained in a three-year window. He’s shooting for less than a year, which on paper doesn’t seem to provide much allowance for volunteers who can’t attend one weekend. These guys have lives outside the Fire Department. They work, they raise families, they want to be at their kids’ ballgames. So some flexibility in the training schedule is a good idea and I think those concerns were addressed.
Funding the expanded training was another area of concern raised last week. Mayor Chambers noted that there is already funding in the fire budget for training but indicated there could be room to talk about expanding that funding. All the training can be held here in Hartsville minus the State Academy live burn, so one would think the costs wouldn’t be too much. The commissioners on hand also seemed willing to find extra funding if needed.
Some volunteers asked about being compensated for their time training. I don’t think that’s an unreasonable request at all, considering these guys are giving of their own time to help protect our community. The mayor and commissioners, I felt, were also receptive to the idea. Details would have to be worked out and the entire Commission would have to sign off on any budget changes, but from what I saw I feel confident a plan everyone can live with will be put in place.
Everyone wants to see an improved fire department here in Hartsville. That will require funding, training and a spirit of cooperation between all parties. I believe that’s what I saw and it came as a welcome sight to me. Heaven knows cooperation in government is a hard thing to find these days and I want to recognize those folks who set a good example for us all.
Chris Gregory is editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
