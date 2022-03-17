A few weeks ago, I wouldn’t have imagined that I’d be writing my farewell column as editor of the Hartsville Vidette. But life has a funny way of sending you down a different road than the one you might have imagined.
This week’s issue will be my last at the Vidette, as I will be assuming an editorial role with Main Street Media. But I leave this job with so many wonderful memories and the knowledge that my life has been enriched by being here, in ways that I never would have thought possible.
When I took over the Vidette in October 2014, it marked the beginning of an incredible new chapter in my life. I had to make the transition into being the public face of the company here in town, and anyone who knows me well knows that the spotlight isn’t exactly something I relish. I’m an introvert by nature, and having to put myself out there by meeting and talking with people isn’t something I would normally have been comfortable doing. But I managed, and the personal growth I have experienced has made me a better editor and more importantly I think, a better man.
I have met some incredible people over the last seven-plus years. Yes, I’ve met three U.S. Senators and two Tennessee governors. I even won a Christmas game when no one believed that I had shaken hands with a billionaire (former Gov. Bill Haslam qualifies, by all accounts, and I have the photo proof from a visit to Carthage).
I had the pleasure of working with two fine county mayors in Carroll Carman and Stephen Chambers. Clint Satterfield, Trousdale’s director of schools, has become a good friend over the years. He’s always been accommodating and I have never met anyone with a greater passion for educating children. I see similar passion among the members — past and present — of the School Board, and I have equally enjoyed my working relationships with those folks.
Jerry “Cheese” Richmond has become a dear friend, both through his writing for the Vidette and our mutual involvement with the Hartsville Rotary Club. Perhaps my favorite headline was his short-lived replacement as the Voice of the Yellow Jackets and the public outcry that followed. “Jacket Fans Say: Don’t Cut Cheese.” Where else could I have gotten by with making a fart joke in a front-page headline, after all?
Speaking of football, the various coaches have been terrific to work with. I only got to know Coach Creasy very briefly before he left for Oakland, but he was gracious and even helpful afterwards if I needed to reach him for something. Coach Barker, Coach Waggoner and Coach Satterfield were each a pleasure to be around, always good about allowing me access and with a timely quote if needed.
My one regret will be that I didn’t get to cover a state championship football team. But I will go to my grave swearing that if Cameron Rankins had been healthy, that 2018 team beats Peabody handily.
But the people I met on the day-by-day level, just around town, are just as important and in a lot of ways, even more special because the memories they helped make will have a more lasting impact upon me.
Being the Vidette editor also opened paths for me to grow in ways beyond just professionally. I got to join the Hartsville Rotary Club, serving as president from 2019-20, and I will become president for a second time in July. Rotary is a great group of local men and women working to make our world a better place and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of that effort. I have tried to put the club’s “Service Above Self” motto into my daily life and I hope I’ve succeeded.
I’ve been able to work with the Hartsville Backpack Program, the Fair Board, the Community Help Center Board of Directors and the Christmas For Kids program, the last of which has become an especially passionate project for me. Seven years ago, I never would have imagined myself doing the kinds of things I’ve been able to.
While I am leaving the Vidette, I am not leaving Hartsville itself (since I get to work remotely in my new job). I plan to remain just as involved in the community.
The Vidette will be in good hands, as well. Craig Harris and Chandler Inions at the Lebanon Democrat will be temporarily handling things. I’ve known Craig for over 20 years and while I haven’t known Chandler nearly as long, his work at the Democrat speaks for itself. Both are dedicated journalists and will do a great job holding down the fort.
I’ve had good bosses while at the Vidette too. From Jesse Lindsey who hired me, to George Coleman and Mike Alexieff, the publishers have been great to work with and always helpful if I needed something.
So it’s not really goodbye for me. As I wrote in a column after my grandmother’s passing in 2016, it’s more like, “See you later, alligator!”
Chris Gregory served as editor of the Hartsville Vidette from October 2014 until March 2022. Reach him at 615-450-5756 or gregorychris438@gmail.com.
