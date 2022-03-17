Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.