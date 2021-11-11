Over 50 landowners in Trousdale and Smith counties attended an open house meeting last week to learn more about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline.
Enbridge, which has operated a natural gas pipeline through Trousdale County since 1949, held the event to provide information on a its proposed Ridgeline Expansion Project, which would expand capacity and potentially service a new Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) plant.
Natural gas is one option for generating power that TVA is considering for replacing its Kingston Steam Plant in Roane County. That plant, which operates on coal, is scheduled to be retired between 2026 and 2033.
There are multiple new options for locating a new gas line, and Enbridge officials said surveying the proposed routes would help determine the final spot. Ideally, a new line would fall within the easement of the current line and would not require the purchase of new land. Enbridge would need to obtain permission to use around a 150-foot wide stretch of property along the route for construction and would have to pay landowners for that access.
In addition to beginning a new line in Trousdale County, local investment would also include an electric compressor station similar to the one already at the Hartsville TVA site. Typically a compressor station uses about 40 acres and uses natural gas. The proposed new Hartsville station would use solar energy instead and require a bit more acreage.
“It would compress the gas. We get gas from Columbia Gulf, compress it into that pipeline and at the other end, TVA if they want can open those taps and have gas flow into their power-generating station,” said Art Haskins, manager of stakeholder engagement for Enbridge. “It would be totally new capacity and doesn’t affect the existing pipeline at all.”
At the open house, which was held at Hartsville’s Community Center, property owners were able to see maps showing where a proposed line would cross their land and receive information about environmental concerns and other issues pertaining to a new pipeline.
“We’ve already been meeting with elected officials, economic developers already. We’re sending out survey permission to landowners because we need to survey the existing corridor,” Haskins added. “This meeting is an invite to all landowners to learn more about the project.”
Further public meetings will be held as part of the proposed timeline for the project. Under that timeline, community open houses would be held in the spring and summer of 2022, with a required public comment period to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission starting in the fall of 2022. Construction would not begin until fall of 2025 with completion expected by fall 2026.
TVA will have to create an Environmental Impact Statement and make a final decision on whether natural gas will be used at its new Kingston plant. That decision is not expected until spring/summer 2023.
“TVA might choose one of the other options and then we wouldn’t build this pipeline,” Haskins noted. “We’re months into what might be a five-year process.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.