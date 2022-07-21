Fergusson right person for county mayor
I have been asked numerous times my thoughts and opinion on the mayor’s race. Who and why I would endorse one for mayor of the three candidates? I must admit that is a serious question that demands a thoughtful but direct answer. Since I am not a candidate and will be leaving soon, I feel compelled to answer.
This should not be a popularity contest. It is simply a job interview, and we all will decide who gets the job. Knowing all three candidates very well personally, I weighed their strong points and weaknesses in my mind for quite some time. My decision does not diminish my love and respect for the others. They are all good men that have their strong points. They all have my admiration for their willingness to serve.
My conclusion for a myriad of reasons is hands down William “Bill” Fergusson. He has shown tremendous leadership while serving on the commission. Having served as chairman of many important committees, he has an amazing ability to bring people together. His thoughtful and measured demeanor have both brought keen insight into complicated discussions on numerous occasions. Time and time again, he is the one that would ask the hard questions, the needed and necessary questions, that most simply would not dare ask. It’s not just the question, but also would propose a reasonable solution to the matter at hand. This strength of leadership and character has served our citizens well.
Having grown up the son of the best county executive (mayor) I have ever had the opportunity to serve under, he understands the job in a unique way. He knows how and why we are where we are. But more importantly, he has vision. He has a clear vision of where we can be, where we will need to be in the future, and how to accomplish his goals for our growing community. That was job one in my mind.
Too many times passed, we have simply elected the good ole’ boy to this position and have been quickly disappointed. Some may be “book smart” but have no ability to communicate and make decisions. Let’s not make that mistake again, the choices are clear. If you honestly take time to look at the qualifications — leadership, management experience, demeanor, and vision — I feel confident you will come to the same conclusion I have. William “Bill” Fergusson should be the next mayor of Trousdale County.
Dwight A. Jewell
Chairman, Trousdale County Commission
Hartsville
