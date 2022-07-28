At Monday evening’s regularly-scheduled meeting at the Trousdale County Courthouse, the Trousdale County Commission passed an ordinance that will update developmental standards for mining activities and related services in Trousdale County.
The meeting included a public hearing and second reading of the ordinance, which passed by a 17-2 vote.
“This is the zoning amendment clarification updating developmental standards for mining activities and related services,” said Trousdale County Commission Chairman Dwight Jewell. “We had this last month on first reading. This (is) our second reading.
“Looking this over, I feel like this (amendment) will get us where we need to be at this point in time. There may be some things we would like to clarify and add to it going forward. Right now, we would like to get this on the books.”
As any decisions made by the county commission on mining activities could potentially impact the outcome of the proposed Hunters Point Quarry project, many Trousdale County residents opposing the quarry are calling for transparency from county officials concerning this issue and insist that passing this ordinance — although a small victory — is in fact a step in the right direction.
The proposed Hunters Point Quarry site is a 147-acre plot of land that would be leased by Turn-Key Processing Solutions (TPS) from private property owner and Rutherford County resident Kirk LaLance.
However, many Trousdale County residents — particularly those in District 6 (the location of the proposed quarry) — have continued to send strong messages to county leaders opposing the quarry and mining activities.
“The ordinance amendment was certainly something that Trousdale County needed,” said District 6 resident Becky Johnson. “Less than two months ago, we found out that a neighbor who does not live here, was using an out of town company to try to force a rock quarry into an agriculturally-zoned area. This is something that should have never happened. While we are disappointed that is was not a unanimous vote, we are very glad this has passed. This ordinance amendment should prevent the rest of the county from having to go through the chaos we have endured for the past several weeks.”
Although small victories — such as the one on Monday night — are good news for Trousdale County residents, they expect that the fight is not over regarding the quarry and will continue to closely follow any legislation that may affect mining or quarrying activities in the area.
