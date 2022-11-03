It doesn’t matter if it’s Maxwell House or Folgers ... a dark roast or a smooth blend ... the newly-elected Trousdale County Mayor welcomes all to bring their coffee cups to the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center.
On Oct. 15, Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall held his first coffee with the mayor event.
Coffee with the mayor is intended to be a monthly informational forum that allows Trousdale County residents to share ideas with the mayor while staying informed as to what is happening in the county government.
“The purpose (of coffee with the mayor) is for me to inform (the community) as to what is going on in the county and hear their ideas,” said McCall. “What are the concerns? How can we solve the problems that are out there? What direction is our county going in, and what direction would (people) like to see it go in? What can we do to brainstorm? I think this is critically important for us in going forward.
“Once you have open discussion, people get really creative. There are a lot of good ideas out there.”
While this was not McCall’s original brainchild, he credits long-time Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters with the idea of coffee with the mayor.
“I got the idea from the mayor of Sevier County,” said McCall. “He’s been (in office) 11 terms ... 44 years. He just casually mentioned, ‘We have a thing called coffee with the mayor where we just invite people in and talk about issues.’ ”
Although the crowd was small at the first coffee with the mayor gathering, according to McCall, he felt that it was a successful.
“There were only six people that showed up at the first coffee with the mayor, but they were the right six people,” said McCall. “It lasted almost two hours. We talked for a long time about a lot of issues.
“I want people to feel like they can come talk to me. We’re (doing coffee with the mayor) for the purpose of doing constructive business for our county to make it better, and I would love to hear (people’s) ideas.”
While coffee with the mayor is not meant to be a forum for citizens’ complaints, the mayor indicated that his door is always open, and citizens can make an appointment to speak with him directly.
“If you’re here with complaints, this is the wrong meeting,” said McCall. “I will be glad to set an appointment (to hear complaints).”
Additionally, McCall sees coffee with the mayor as a stepping stone for other informational outlets that will allow the community to stay informed of happenings within the county government.
“When I was campaigning, a lot of people, especially people who moved here in the last 10 years said, ‘We know nothing about what is going on in the county government,’ ” said McCall. “I think that coffee with the mayor is the first step in possibly having a newsletter or something in the paper, or on our website each week to let people know, ‘This is what’s going on.’ It gives people a chance to respond.”
For those wishing to attend, coffee with the mayor will be held on the first Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center.
