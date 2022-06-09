The Trousdale County Historical Society will be hosting a special presentation about the Melungeons on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Trousdale County Archives building, located at 328 Broadway in Hartsville.
DruAnna Overbay, author of “Windows on the Past,” will be sharing stories about her life in Vardy, a Melungeon community in Hancock County. She has spoken in Appalachian colleges, universities, museums, historical societies, service organizations and churches about that group of people, which has unique physical traits and a curious history.
Sometimes treated differently or misunderstood, Melungeons have been a part of the history of the mountains of Tennessee and its surrounding states. The group is also a part of Trousdale County history, with legends that some of the early settlers of the Gravel Hill community were of Melungeon descent.
Overbay has written and studied the subject and will comment on recent discoveries made using DNA analysis. Her program includes photographs made of members of East Tennessee Melungeon communities.
A descendant of Melungeon patriarch Vardemon Collins, Overbay and her husband, Fred, have been instrumental in the formation of the Vardy Community Historical Society and the preservation of the Vardy Presbyterian Church, which now serves as a museum.
All Trousdale County Historical Society meetings are open to the public, and readers are invited to take advantage of the opportunity to learn about the Melungeon people and their history.
— Submitted
