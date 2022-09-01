As the temperature soared in the upstairs courtroom of the Trousdale County Courthouse on Monday night, the Trousdale County Commission listened to ongoing discussions concerning the certification issues with the Trousdale County Jail.
The courtroom was packed as Tennessee Corrections Institute Deputy Director Bob Bass addressed the outgoing commission about the certification issues directly related to overcrowding at the jail.
“The Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) came and did a re-inspection of the jail,” said former Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers. “We did not pass due to overcrowding at the jail. We are going to be required to submit a plan of action to the Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Directors. If they accept the plan, then we will be under a conditional certification for our jail, under what’s called a plan of action.
“Mr. Bob Bass, with the Tennessee Corrections Institute, is here to speak about what it means to be under a plan of action. I wanted to have Mr. Bass address the commission to go a little more in-depth as to what a plan of action means.”
As Bass approached the podium, he could not help but to joke about the extreme temperature in the courtroom.
“I must say, this is one of the warmest welcomes I’ve ever had at a county commission meeting,” said Bass. “Trust me, over the last 32 years in this business, I’ve been to thousands.”
But Bass was present at the meeting to address the more serious issue of the jail’s re-certification problem stemming from inmate overcrowding.
“We (the Tennessee Corrections Institute) are the governing body that comes around and certifies the facilities,” said Bass. “We are compliance. We are not regulatory. So, if a jail wants to comply, they meet the standards, 430-some-odd standards.
“(The jail) has overcrowding. It’s primarily in the female section of the jail. The law allows for you to file a plan of action, which means basically a plan of correction, whatever that may look like. It takes different forms.”
Bass went on to explain the classification standards that must be met by each facility.
“In this particular jail, my records indicate that it was built when I was three years old .. I’m 67,” said Bass. “So, this jail has got a lot of problems physical plant wise. When you put more people, or almost the same amount of people, (in the space) a jail has (available) — in other words, if it holds 50 people, and you put 50 people in it — you can no longer meet classification. Classification deals with the fact that we’re not going to put the compatibles (similar inmates) with the non-compatibles.”
As the local government turns over, newly-elected Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall, along with the newly-elected county commission, will have to address the issue expeditiously.
“The new mayor gets indoctrinated on Sept. 7,” said Bass. “He’ll have to come to Nashville — six days in office — and stand in front of our board of control who makes a decision about whether they are going to let you do the plan of action or not. I support that. That is a part of my job as deputy director for the TCI.”
But it is not all bad news for Trousdale County and the newly-elected officials.
“You’ve been proactive, realizing that the jail (was built in) 1957,” said Bass. “I feel very confident with how proactive you’ve been, the way you’ve worked, and the things you’ve done. (The board of control) is going to agree to do that. What they expect in years to come is measurable progress. You start the process. Then, until the next year, you will be certified until we come again. Then, we will look at it again and see where you are, if you still need to remain on the plan (of action). We look at what you have done.”
To receive a conditional certification from the state, the Tennessee Corrections Institute Board of Control will have to approve the plan of action, and the county will be required to submit regular updates moving forward.
“Working with Mr. Bass and the sheriff, we did submit a plan of action,” said Chambers. “(In the plan), we talked about everything we have done, that we are looking at a new facility, all the steps we’ve taken and have submitted it to TCI. They will send it to their board of control. They will consider it at their meeting on Sept. 7 to see if they are going to give us a conditional certification for our jail or not. We will have to make regular reports and talk about our status and what we are doing going forward.”
However, as Bass concluded his address to the commission, he was quick to point out just how outdated the Trousdale County Jail is in comparison to other facilities in the state.
“I would like to sum it up by saying this ... we have 126 facilities in the state of Tennessee that we have to inspect,” said Bass. “Two of those jails still standing are where the sheriff’s residence was. There are only two left in the state of Tennessee, and you own one of them. Now, the sheriffs are not living in them anymore, but you’ve got one.”
Bass then went on to encourage the new commissioners to get involved in this process.
“I really appreciate all the work I’ve gotten to do with the mayor, (county commission) chairman (Dwight) Jewell, the commissioners, and the judges that I’ve talked to,” said Bass. “I want to continue that working relationship moving forward. I think it’s a good idea to get your new commissioners in too. Let them see the studies that have been done, and let them see some of my work so they can make a conscious decision on moving forward on the jail. After all, you want to be good stewards with the taxpayers’ money.”
