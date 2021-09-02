I think everyone has heard the old adage: You catch more flies with honey than vinegar. And that is certainly true, but sometimes a shot of vinegar gets your attention.
Our students have the opportunity to receive two years of free tuition at Tennessee’s technical and community colleges — as well as a few four-year colleges in the state.
Students and their parents have to complete a few minimum requirements for these scholarships through Tennessee Promise, including community service for the students and the bare minimum of financial information from a tax return for the parents. By the way, if you own and use a cell phone your financial information is easily attainable. So filling out the FAFSA is not a big deal in terms of privacy.
What is required is support for the student. This does not mean buying them a new car when they turn 16 years old. It means parents setting a good example through their own work and lifestyle choices. Do your children see you showing responsibility? Do you make sure they have food and clothing, do you know who your child’s friends are, do you know how they are doing in school, do you attend their school functions and sporting events?
Young people thrive on expectations from their parents and teachers.
Everyone wants their children to have a better life than they do — and that starts with expectations. Expectations for good behavior, respecting other people, standing by your work, attending school, doing your best in class and on the field. This doesn’t mean getting straight A’s in every class or graduating with a 4.0 GPA. It means doing your assignments, asking for help and completing your work. It means parents asking questions about classes and classwork. It means taking an interest in and caring about your child.
For their part of the expectation equation, Trousdale County Schools are certainly doing their part to motivate, educate and encourage your children. So help them do their job!
In this country, education is the key to a better life. Advanced education not only increases income but it also decreases the chance of unemployment. Jobs requiring certificates, associate or bachelor’s degrees often include additional benefits.
Earning a degree after high school can double a person’s lifetime income. Today, many certificate and associate programs in high demand areas qualify students for jobs paying more than a bachelor’s or four-year degree. Higher education isn’t just about money, it also translates into better housing, better education for children and better overall health.
I have spent the past two weeks fielding calls from five local companies looking for skilled workers. These are not minimum-wage jobs. Your children — and you — have the opportunity for a free education that will allow you to stay in your community AND have a high-paying job.
These jobs require a skill, an education AND the desire to go to work. What are your expectations in life?
The next Community Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14, at noon in the large pavilion at the park. Our program will be Mayor Stephen Chambers, who will present the State of the County Address. Lunch will be hot dogs, chips, cookie and water for $5. The meeting is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.