Trousdale County High School senior and student representative to the school board Elizabeth Harris said goodbye to the board members on Thursday night as she passed the torch to junior Kallie Cornwell at the Trousdale County School Board meeting.
Harris has served as the student representative to the school board for the past year and graduated on Friday night from Trousdale County High School, with plans to continue her education at Cumberland University.
Harris said that her time serving as student representative to the school board was truly an honor and that she, along with the rest of the class of 2023, are looking forward to what lies ahead.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Harris. “I have enjoyed all the meetings. I’ve learned a lot. Maybe one day I’ll be on the board with you. It really has been an honor.
“We (the class of 2023) are all excited for a new chapter, but a lot of us are going to have to go our separate ways now. We are all excited for what’s to come.”
Harris went on to express her admiration for her successor.
“I know Dr. (Clint) Satterfield and Dr. (Casey) Kuhn did a great job in picking the next representative,” said Harris. “You all have definitely picked the right person for the job. I will officially pass the baton to Kallie (Cornwell).”
And as Harris completed her tenure, Cornwell said that the competition for the job was fierce.
“They actually brought letters to the high school offering this position (as student representative) to the top 10 students in the junior class,” said Cornwell. “There were five people that applied, half of the top 10 in our class. Only three got interviews. It was me and two others. I had really good competition, so I was worried.”
In addition to interviewing for the job, each student had to submit an essay.
“I got the letter and wrote the essay, then messaged Lizzie (Harris) and asked her what I needed to do to get the position, because I really wanted to do this,” said Cornwell. “I had her read my essay. Then, I submitted it. Within a few weeks, I had an interview. The interview was on a Friday. Then, on Monday, they pulled me out of class and told me that I got it.
“My class is particularly competitive, because we have a lot of people who are really serious about their academics. They are all competing for scholarships. Opportunities like these are hard to get, because everybody’s going for the same thing.”
Cornwell will serve as the student representative to the school board for the 2023-24 school year. After graduation next year, she plans to continue her education at the University of Tennessee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.