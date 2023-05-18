The room was at capacity at the Macon County School Board meeting last Thursday as Macon County High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) students turned out in droves.
During the meeting, FFA parent and presenter Rebekah Tuttle conveyed to the board the chapter’s many accomplishments of the past five years, and she recognized senior Delaney Turner as one of the most recent highlights for the chapter.
“I am the parent of an FFA member,” said Tuttle. “I am also a member of the alumni and supporters. The MCHS FFA program has been very successful. We’ve had a lot of accomplishments in the last five years. Delaney Turner is our most recent accomplishment in going to the state officer level.”
Turner, who is the MCHS FFA Chapter President and a Tennessee FFA Association officer, began her involvement in the program four years ago.
“At Macon County High School, we have a program for ninth through 12th grade,” said Turner. “I started in FFA about two days before my freshman year (began) in an agriscience class, and I have been involved ever since. My involvement just started by taking an ag class and going to chapter meetings. I moved up to regional and state and then competed at the national level.”
For years, Macon County High School FFA students have been successful in obtaining college scholarships, in addition to other chapter recognitions.
“The FFA program has been successful in securing scholarships for students to continue their education,” said Tuttle. “This doesn’t include scholarships awarded to students by colleges because of their involvement in activities in FFA.
“Other accomplishments include a two-star national chapter that was for the first time ever recognized at the national level, a five-time state superior chapter from 2019-2023, 20 American FFA degree recipients and 51 state FFA degree recipients, and one national FFA band member.”
According to Tuttle, the Macon County High School FFA chapter’s future looks promising.
“We wanted to make the board aware of all the accomplishments, and as alumni, as supporters, and as parents, we hope and expect that same level of success into the future,” said Tuttle.
