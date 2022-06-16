Patricia Ann Scruggs, 71, of Hartsville, passed away on June 6, 2022 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Margaret Choate; father, D.M. Satterfield; granddaughter, Brittany Key; and sister, Elaine Hix.
She is survived by: her husband, Tommy Scruggs of Hartsville; two daughters, Teresa (Richard) Phillips of Gallatin; Tammy (Jason) Aulds of Hartsville; two step-sons, Jerry Scruggs of Hartsville, Terry (Mary) Scruggs of Watertown; two step-daughters, Wanda Scruggs of Portland, Tammy Scruggs of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Josh (Valerie) Stack, Brenee Key, J.D. Key; 19 step-grandchildren; four great-granddaughters, Frida Stack, Elena Stack, Kinsley Barber, Braelynn Key; and 24 step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on June 8, conducted by Jeff Blackwell and Gary Drennon. Interment Dixon Springs
Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville was entrusted with the arrangements.
