Patricia Lynn Pruett, age 71, of Castalian Springs, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 14, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Joe Gray & Neale Armstrong; husband, Toney Pruett; sister, Myrna Bybee.
Survivors are: son, Jake Pruett of Durant, OK; two daughters, Tiffany (Andy) Robinson of Crossville, Jessie Rogers of Hartsville; two stepdaughters, Toni Pruett of Gaston, SC, Robin Prosser of Manning, SC; grandson, Zachary Robinson; stepgrandchildren, Hailey Pruett, Cody Hinson, Shelby Wright, Whitney Webster & Tori Prosser; seven step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe (Betty) Armstrong of Hendersonville, Nelson (Mary Ann) Armstrong of Murfreesboro; two sisters, Georgia Bandy of Hendersonville, Debbie (Mark) Wrye of Murfreesboro.
A private service will be held for family and friends.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, anthonyfhhartsville.com, 615-374-2280, was in charge of arrangements.
