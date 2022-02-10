Paul William Coker was born into this world on Oct. 10, 1939, in Hartsville, to the late William Odell Coker and Effie Aline Green Coker.
He departed this life for his Eternal Home on Feb. 1, 2022, at the age of 82 years, three months, and 22 days.
Paul married Gearldine Draper on Jan. 30, 1960. They were blessed with 41 years together before her passing on Aug. 15, 2001.
Along with his parents and dear wife, Paul was also preceded in death by: step-great-grandson, Jason Holland; sister, Joyce Thomas.
Paul was of the Church of Christ belief. He grew up farming and it was in his blood. Paul loved farming and checking on his cattle daily. He was a good neighbor and you could always count on him to lend a helping hand. Paul had a special love for his family that was like no other. He will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors are: sons, Don (Alyce) Coker, Roger (Valerie) Coker; daughter, Sherry Carter; grandchildren, Ryan (Crystal) Coker, Kristina Coker, Jessica Templeton; step-grandchildren, Brandon (Reese) Carter, Tracy (Matt) Smith, John Holland, Samantha (Josh) Dotts; great-grandchildren, Kamron Wyman, Chloe Coker; step-great-grandchildren, Trinity Dillard, Macie Dillard, Katelyn Holland, Nichols Goodrich, Corbin York.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Feb. 3 from The Chapel of Alexander Funeral Home with Jack Honeycutt officiating.
Interment followed in The Macon County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were; Brandon Carter, Matt Smith, John Holland, Jason Draper, Jarrad Draper, Johnny Draper, and Ryan Coker.
Alexander Funeral Home, Directors, was in charge of arrangements. 615-666-2189 or alexanderfh.com.
