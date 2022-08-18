Like so many young men in Tennessee, Garrett Baker loved to fish and hunt. His life exemplified hard work, and he made his family proud.
However, tragically, on Aug. 3, the 21-year-old lost his life.
“We were blessed with him for 21 years,” said Garrett Baker’s mother, Mary Ann Baker. “I’d give anything to have him longer. Unfortunately, we only got 21 years. But they were 21 years of never a dull moment, and that is good.
“Garrett worked hard, and he had a big heart. He would help anybody. That makes you proud that he was that type of person.”
Through the tragedy, the family made the decision to honor his memory by setting up the Garrett Baker Memorial Scholarship.
“I just don’t want him to be forgotten,” said Baker. “I thought that this was a good way to remember him.”
Garrett Baker is remembered by many as a self-starter who loved hands-on work. While still in high school, he made the decision to begin dual enrollment, which allowed him to finish his high-school studies while simultaneously completing trade school through the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT).
“He took advantage of the dual enrollment, and he went to TCAT when he was a junior and senior (in high school),” said Baker. “He did the machine tool technology program. He worked at O’Reilly’s (Auto Parts) and went to school. When he finished, he started co-opting at Bennett Tool and Die in Gallatin. He was doing so well.
“He believed that if you were going to have anything, you needed to work hard for it. He used to wear a hat that said, ‘dirty hands, clean money.’ ”
Though his tuition was paid through the dual enrollment program while he was in school, there were a lot of out-of-pocket expenses that were incurred, with which his parents gladly helped him.
“I remember when he started TCAT, his tuition was paid for, but (there were) a lot of extras ... his machinist handbook, we had to buy ... his calipers we had to buy,” said Baker. “We didn’t mind helping at all. But unfortunately, there are some students who can’t do that. They struggle (financially). My husband and I talked about it, and we thought what we would do is set up a scholarship.
“When kids go to college, there are all kinds of scholarships that they can apply (towards) tuition. But this is for the extras. We think it will go on for years and help those kids that want to work and be productive.”
The Bakers made the decision to fund the scholarship through money that their son had put away.
“He was hired on at Mueller,” said Baker. “He had been there around 18 months. The HR (human resources) people called and said, ‘Mrs. Baker, he had been putting into his 401K, and he had life insurance.’
“But you think at that time, there’s no amount of money that can ever replace him.”
As the family grieves the loss of their son, their intention is to award the scholarship to deserving students who are interested in pursuing higher education, but who also may need help with out-of-pocket expenses.
“You’re just devastated (when something like this happens),” said Baker. “A part of you dies. Life will never be the same. We just don’t ever want him to be forgotten, and we thought that this would be a good way to remember him.”
