Peggy Dias of the Cato Community passed from her earthly journey into eternal rest at 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, March 4, 2022 at the Hartsville Health and Rehabilitation Center with her family surrounded her bed.
Mrs. Dias was 91 and had been cared for at the Convalescent Center since Nov. 20, 2019.
Eld. Jeff Blackwell officiated at the Monday, March 7 funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Dias family lot in the Gazebo Garden at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Mrs. Dias was one of three daughters and two sons born to the late Willie Bronice Woodard, who died at the age of 94 on Aug. 7, 2004 and Virgie Gertrude Holmes Woodard, who died at the age of 97 on March 22, 2013. She was born Peggy Fausteen Woodard in the Jackson County section of the Funns Branch Community on July 22, 1930.
In Nashville on Dec. 10, 1948, she was united in marriage to Nickajack Community native Gerald Thomas Dias, who died June 3, 2007 at the age of 81. Eld. Gerald Dias was an ordained Missionary Baptist pastor and formerly served the Dixon Springs Missionary Baptist Church as the pastor.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Dias was preceded in death by: son, Tommy Dias, who died on Nov. 2, 2021 at the age of 70; two grandsons, Jeffrey Allen Dias, who died at the age of 37 on June 12, 2008, and Brandon Shockley, who died Sept. 28, 1998 at the age of 16; brother, Jerry Rhea Woodard, who died Dec. 14, 2020 at the age of 72.
Mrs. Dias was saved at a young age and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are: her two daughters, Dianne Dias Massey of the Tanglewood Community, Marcella Dias (Terry) Jones of the Cato Community, daughter-in-law (Tommy’s wife) Myra Dias of Lafayette; two sisters, Robbie Woodard of Madison, Betty Woodard Watson of the Riddleton Community,;brother, Billy (Connie) Woodard of Madison; sister-in-law, Sharon Boyd Woodard of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Steve (Tabitha) Dias, Jason Gibbs, Chris (Darlene) Shockley; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.
