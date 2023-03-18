Peggy Sullivan McMurtry, 80, of Castalian Springs, passed away on March 9, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny L. McMurtry, and her parents, Minnie Sullivan Whiteside and Lewis K. Sullivan.
Peggy is survived by: her sister, Gloria (Jimmy) Sullivan Highers; her niece, Kim Cella of St. Louis, Missouri; two nephews, Chris Highers of Murfreesboro, Jamie Highers of Murfreesboro; and two great-nieces, Katharine Cella Fash (Billy) of St. Louis and Annabelle Cella of St. Louis.
She was also adored by many of Johnny’s family.
Peggy was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Gallatin.
She and Johnny loved to travel and visited many countries around the world.
She was the former owner of Rivergate Travel.
Johnny was a farmer, who Peggy married while still a senior at Gallatin High. Peggy loved helping him and being by his side on the farm. They raised a huge garden every year and enjoyed giving vegetables and corn to the neighbors, family, and friends.
Peggy also loved growing flowers and taking pictures.
Peggy always said they had an idyllic life in Castalian Springs.
Peggy grew up on the banks of the Cumberland River on Coles Ferry Road. She wrote many endearing stories about her wonderful times there. Living in a large log home with grandparents and parents, she cherished her memories and her life on the river.
Her devoted cousin, Sandra Hesson, was a great comfort to her during her recent illness.
Pallbearers will be Chris Highers, Jamie Highers, Louis Hall, John Demonbreun, Frank Stasek, and Larry Estes.
Visitation was held at First Presbyterian Church, located at 167 West Main St. in Gallatin from noon until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, with the funeral beginning at 2.
Burial was held at Crestview Cemetery in Gallatin on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Gallatin or to the charity of one’s choice.
