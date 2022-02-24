Phil Crook, age 58, of Westmoreland, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022. He was born on Feb. 12, 1964 in Lebanon, to the late Dennis Crook and the late Patsy Cook Carr.
He was employed with Charles C. Parks as a driver. He was actively involved in the Westmoreland Fire Department and EMA.
Phil is survived by: his brother, Anthony (Julie) Crook; stepsister, Paulette (Gene) Carr Pack; sister, Tammie (Tim) Carr Rittenberry; four brothers, Gregg (Tammy) Carr, Dennis Crook, Scott (Stephanie) Crook, Steve Crook; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Trish Wix and Crockett Parks.
He is preceded in death by: his father, Dennis Crook; mother, Patsy Carr; grandparents, Gallie & Sarah Crook; stepfather, Bobby Joe Carr; grandparents, James & Flossie Jenkins.
Services were held Monday, Feb. 21 at Woodard Funeral Home, with Bro. Glenn Creasy officiating. Interment was in the Hartsville City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were: Tim Rittenberry, Donnie Vaughn, Cameron Crook, Ricky Hauskins, Rodney Carr and Charles Sullivan. Honorary pallbearers were: Crockett Parks, Gregg Carr and Tony Crook.
