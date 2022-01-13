All three Trousdale County schools went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an alleged threat of violence was made toward the high school.
The Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department reported that around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 11, a complaint was made that an unknown party had telephoned a threat of violence at the high school.
Deputies informed school officials and a decision was made to lock down all three county schools to allow law enforcement time to search the building. Bus drivers who were already at the high school were ordered to leave the campus for their own safety during the search.
No actual threat was found.
Tuesday’s incident came on the heels of two arrests of local teens in December on charges of using social media to threaten mass violence on school property. Both those students were expelled and the cases are being handled through the criminal justice system.
Director of Schools Clint Satterfield said law enforcement was working to trace the reported threat and if found, the perpetrator will be prosecuted “to the full extent of the law.”
Upon getting the all-clear signal, the school system sent a text message and posted on social media to inform parents of the situation.
“The threat was made against the high school and they were very specific about what they were going to do,” Satterfield said. “Deputies kicked into gear, swept the school grounds.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
