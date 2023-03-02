The Trousdale County High School boys basketball team extended a bit of generosity to a neighboring community and learned that the final score doesn’t always determine the winner.
On Feb. 7, the Yellow Jackets played the Smith County Owls in what was to be a special day for 18-year-old Smith County basketball manager Dalton Shoulders. Shoulders, who is a high-school senior and a special-education student, has been the team manager since his freshman year, and since then, has had his heart set on playing in a game.
“We were played Trousdale County on senior night,” said Smith County High head basketball coach Trey Sanders. “Their head coach (Ryan Sleeper) is a former player of mine here at Smith County High School, and so I had contacted him the weekend before and told him what we wanted to do for Dalton. We wanted him to be able to score our first points of the night, and in return, we would let them have the ball and come down and score to tie the game.
“We had it set up so Dalton would jump center, and he’d win the tip. He tipped it to our point guard who dribbled down and passed the ball to Dalton. He took the shot and made it, so it was a good way to start the night.”
With Sleeper’s help, as the game began to wind down, Sanders was once again able to put Shoulders back in the game for a second round.
“The beautiful thing was the last part of the game where Smith County was up, and Coach Sanders kind of looked at me down the bench like, ‘Can I put Dalton back in,’ ” said Sleeper. “I said, ‘Put him in.’ ”
However, as Shoulders reentered the court, the game was suddenly unscripted. Missing his first shot, Trousdale County High School sophomore and basketball player Lukas Vest tossed the ball back to Shoulders, giving him a second try.
“He got to go back in and hit a three on his second try,” said Sleeper.
“That was the beautiful part. It was unscripted. The first part was scripted at the beginning of the game, but the last part was unscripted.
“Our team gave the ball back to him for another try, and then we celebrated with him. It showed the true character of those kids, and I was really proud of them for that. That showed me more about them than any basketball game has all year. It showed me the character of the kids and that what we are trying to build here is the right thing. We are trying to build good kids and a good foundation. That’s what it’s all about. I’ve had successful seasons and up-and-own seasons, but that moment ranks up there as to how proud I am of them. They are a good group of kids.”
According to Vest, the decision to give Shoulders another attempt at making a basket was simply because that is how he wants others to treat him.
“It was his last game,” said Vest. “If I was in that position, I would have wanted another opportunity if I missed it.
“It was a really cool experience to see him come out and play with us.”
As for Shoulders, his 15 minutes of fame stemmed from his prior work.
“I kept on practicing shooting,” said Shoulders. “It was fun.”
