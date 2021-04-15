The Planning Commission gave preliminary approval to three rezoning requests during Monday night’s meeting.
The first covers 14.4 acres of a lot next to Blankenship Collision along Highway 25 just west of the high school. The property owners are seeking to move the property to R-2 residential for development. Roughly 5.5 acres of frontage would remain as C-2 commercial.
Commissioners had delayed the request in March to request specific definition from the owners as to what property would be rezoned.
A preliminary plat showed 48 potential lots that could be developed on the property.
“C-2 follows residential… This will promote the C-2 zone out there,” said Carroll Carman, one of the property owners.
The second request was for a lot measuring 0.69 acres on West Main Street, just above the post office, and would go from R-2 to C-1.
Building Official Sam Edwards said the owners wanted the zoning to match neighboring property in the hope of developing it, either into a residential or commercial entity.
“If you have people living close to downtown, hopefully that will spur people to buy these commercial properties and renovate some of them,” added County Mayor Stephen Chambers.
The third request covers 10 acres on Highway 231S and would go from A-1 agricultural to C-1 commercial.
The property owners are looking at developing the site for automotive repair and commercial rental, according to a representative speaking on their behalf.
All three requests move forward to the County Commission, which will have to pass them twice for them to take effect.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
