Trousdale County’s Planning Commission gave conditional site plan approvals for 141 new homes and up to 28 apartment units during Monday night’s meeting.
The majority of the new homes would be in a planned subdivision on 11.15 acres on Melrose Drive, tentatively called The Towns at Melrose. The neighborhood would consist of 118 townhomes, based on a site plan presented to commissioners during their Feb. 14 meeting.
The site plan was approved on a 6-1 vote, contingent on future preliminary and final plat approval by the Planning Commission. David Nollner cast the no vote, while Mark Swaffer and David Thomas were not present for Monday’s meeting.
Building Official Sam Edwards noted some questions about the definitions of buffer strips required under the county’s subdivision regulations, and the locations of water and sewer lines, but said those could be worked out during the plat approval process.
“My recommendation would be approval with a requirement to come back with two plats so we can hash out details on the water/sewer system, so there will be no issues,” he said.
Commissioners also approved a preliminary plat for 21 lots for Arthur Harper and Craig Moreland, on property located next to the Hickory Ridge subdivision off East McMurry Blvd.
A variance from sidewalk requirements for that project was granted, based on the front two lots being zoned commercial. Edwards noted that if sidewalks were required in those two lots, they would likely be torn up if those lots were sold and developed into commercial property.
Also approved was a final plat for two lots on Sam Beasley Road.
Commissioners gave their favorable recommendation to a request from the property owner to re-zone three lots at 613, 615 and 617 East Main Street from R-1 to R-3 residential. The owner stated he wished to combine the three lots into one and build a 20-unit apartment complex on the site, which totals roughly 1.8 acres.
That request must be approved on two readings by the County Commission, including a public hearing.
Commissioners deferred until March a site plan approval for a planned eight-unit apartment on Front Street, on property next to the post office. Commissioners voiced support for the project, but opted to defer after questions were raised about trash pickup and the location of a cluster mailbox. Edwards said a deferral would allow time to consult with Solid Waste and the Postal Service to get answers to those questions.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers provided an update on sidewalk rehabilitation, with a project planned on West Main Street from the Broadway/Church Street intersection up to Littleton Street.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
