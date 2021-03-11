The Planning Commission gave final plat approval Monday night to a planned 27-lot subdivision off of Sulphur College Road.
The property just to the west of the LamTech building received two variances in relation to not having two tiers of property back to back and for block length. As the property abuts Highway 25, having two tiers was not practicable.
The project will also include sidewalks and a fire hydrant to help satisfy safety concerns.
A rezoning request by members of the Carman family was delayed for a month at the request of commissioners. The property in question is roughly 20 acres on Highway 25 just to the east of Blankenship Collision and is currently zoned C-2 commercial. Family members are seeking to have part of the property rezoned to R-2 residential to permit development of up to 48 lots, based on a preliminary plat provided to commissioners.
Building Official Sam Edwards said he had requested that part of the property that fronts Highway 25 be left as a commercial zone and the family had agreed.
“This site plan has been talked about for months,” Edwards said. “I’ve worked with the Carmans and let them know that I would not support changing the zoning on the front portion of this property. They’re willing to work with me…”
The decision to delay a recommendation either way was based on a lack of clear language as to exactly which part of the property would be rezoned.
“If we’re going to have commercial property, it’s going to be on the Highway 25 border,” added chairman Johnny Kerr. “Going west (of downtown) is probably where we’re going to continue to grow.”
The Planning Commission also gave final approval to new language in the county’s subdivision regulations regarding sidewalks and cluster mailboxes.
Part of the proposed regulation states: “Sidewalks shall be required along all streets constructed in all subdivisions, excluding alleys and those streets proposed for industrial use…”
The proposal does exempt rural streets depending on the lot size or road frontage.
Commissioners also voted to recommend that the County Commission approve similar changes to the county’s zoning ordinances with regards to sidewalks and mailboxes.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
