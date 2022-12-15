The Trousdale County Planning Commission held a discussion forum regarding solar energy facilities at its meeting, which was held on Monday night at the Trousdale County Community Center.
But what began as a mere discussion turned into a motion made by planning commissioners asking the county commission to define what a solar energy production facility (solar farm) is and what might be considered a potential suitable location, if there are any, in Trousdale County.
“In all of our discussions, there has not been one (specific) entity discussed,” said Trousdale County Planning Commission Vice Chairman David Thomas. “It has been a general discussion to merely define what a solar farm is and where they are allowed.”
The discussion was prompted, in part, by the recent battle over the proposed Hunters Point Quarry and the lack of county codes that existed at the time.
Although, there is not currently a proposed solar farm coming to Trousdale County, planning commissioners say that they are trying to be proactive in regulating such large-scale activities.
“This is a response to our desire to be able to manage whatever wants to come into our county,” said Trousdale County Planning Commission Chairman John Kerr. “We started discussing this 12 months ago with rock quarries. It’s our desire to be cognizant of everything and try to be able to manage what wants to come into our county. It’s for the betterment of everybody.
“(The regulations would be on) solar farms or solar entities in excess of 10 acres. This is not someone putting solar panels on their roof to power a hot water heater. This would be more in a commercial area or an industrial area.”
Presently, Trousdale County has no regulations in place for such facilities.
“They (solar farms) are not listed anywhere within our zoning ordinances,” said Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) Associate Community Planner Kealan Millies-Lucke. “There is nothing currently there. There is nothing that talks about solar energy production.”
However, the planning commission says that they are not attempting to regulate solar panels on privately-owned properties, as property owners are allowed to have accessory uses to their homes and businesses.
“We are not talking about residential, and the prohibition of that,” said Trousdale County Attorney Branden Bellar. “(It would be for solar facilities) over 10 acres. It really goes after the commercial side of it.”
Trousdale County Building, Inspection, and Zoning Officer Sam Edwards added, “Anybody who has a business or wants to do something on their property can have an accessory use to their property.”
With everything considered, planning commissioners unanimously voted to send their recommendations regarding solar energy production facilities on to the Trousdale County Commission for further consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.