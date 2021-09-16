The Planning Commission deferred action Monday evening on a request to rezone roughly 4.1 acres of property along Highway 25 on the eastern edge of town.
The property owner, Hartsville Cabinet, is seeking to have the zoning of the property, which fronts Highway 25 and borders the Hickory Ridge subdivision, from residential to commercial.
A similar request was rejected by the County Commission in 2019 amid complaints from neighbors.
Building Inspector Sam Edwards said in his opinion, the property should never have been zoned residential as Highway 25 was intended to be a commercial zone.
“This request is not unreasonable,” Edwards stated.
One Hickory Ridge resident spoke against the proposed zoning change, citing concerns over property values, drainage and traffic.
A motion to reject the proposed change failed on a 3-2 vote and members then decided to postpone the matter after Thomas Harper pointed out that the property owner was not in attendance to answer questions.
Harper noted that the Planning Commission has traditionally declined to act on zoning requests unless the owner is present.
The Planning Commission also approved a final plat for the Rolling Meadows development, which will go on 14.4 acres along Highway 25 next to Blankenship Collision. The proposed development contains 48 lots.
Edwards also provided updates on other developments in Trousdale County. In his report, he stated that the Harper Avenue Cottages developer has been in contact and is preparing to break ground behind Piggly Wiggly. Also, the Sulphur College Estates property has been sold to a contractor and Edwards said he expects development to begin in the coming months.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers told commissioners that Trousdale County is again applying for a Multimodal Access Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation in the hopes of addressing sidewalks along Broadway. The county applied for such a grant last year but did not receive it.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.