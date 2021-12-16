The Planning Commission deferred a decision on final plat approval for a 21-lot expansion of the Crestview Acres subdivision during Monday’s meeting.
The deferral came at the request of the developer after commissioners raised questions about sidewalk requirements and whether they should apply to the development.
Earlier this year, the Planning Commission added a section governing sidewalks to the county’s subdivision regulations. A preliminary plat submitted before the regulations changed did not include sidewalks and Phase 1 of the development does not include them either.
The U.S. Postal Service is starting to require cluster mailboxes in new subdivisions rather than individual boxes, and the sidewalk requirements were intended for safety reasons for people walking from their homes to a cluster box.
“Sidewalks aren’t going anywhere, there aren’t any on East Main, there aren’t any in section 1 of Crestview,” said surveyor Jim Carman, who was representing the developer at the Dec. 13 meeting.
“We need to be consistent in what we’re doing. If we start making exceptions, it sets us up for a bad reputation,” countered commissioner Mark Swaffer.
Ultimately the request was withdrawn and will be resubmitted in January.
The Planning Commission did approve a final plat for four lots on Cemetery Lane and forwarded three re-zoning requests to the County Commission with favorable recommendations.
The first would change 3.12 acres on Scruggs Lane from A-1 to R-1 and the second moves 16.2 acres on Templow Road from A-1 to R-1, both for development.
The third would move 3.86 acres on Pike Lane from A-1 to R-1. The property owner also owns an adjoining lot and wants to carve off part of the property that is not usable, but doing so would make one lot non-conforming to current zoning requirements.
All three requests must be approved twice by the County Commission, which will not meet until January. A public hearing would be held prior to the second vote.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsville vidette.com.
