Members of the Planning Commission continued discussions Monday evening potential changes to Trousdale County zoning ordinances related to sidewalks.
Commissioners are examining whether to add language requiring both city and county subdivision regulations to require that sidewalks be built in all new subdivisions moving forward.
Staff from the Greater Nashville Regional Council put together examples of similar requirements in nearby communities.
“I feel a subdivision should provide a safe pathway for residents to get their mail… My main concern is safety,” Planning Commission Chairman Johnny Kerr said during the January meeting.
A public hearing and vote on the proposed regulations is scheduled for the Planning Commission’s March 8 meeting at 7 p.m. The subdivision regulations can be approved by the Planning Commission, but changes to zoning ordinances would require approval from the County Commission.
“They mayor mentioned that we should look at it and the Commission jumped on board,” Building/Zoning Officer Sam Edwards said. “Because the Postal Service is now requiring all new subdivisions to use centralized postal boxes, everyone has to go to where those boxes are located…”
Part of the proposed regulation states: “Sidewalks shall be required along all streets constructed in all subdivisions, excluding alleys and those streets proposed for industrial use…”
The proposal does exempt rural streets depending on the lot size or road frontage.
During Monday’s discussion, the mayor pointed out that putting a sidewalk requirement in place would require a new budget item for sidewalks in the county’s general services area.
“There is a provision in the Urban Services District; it’s a function of the old city of Hartsville,” Chambers said.
Kerr asked if sidewalks would have to be built to standards set by the Americans With Disabilities Act, and was told that both federal and state requirements would apply.
Another proposed amendment to regulations would require centralized mailboxes in both subdivisions and group housing projects, such as apartments.
The Planning Commission also gave preliminary plat approval Monday for a 27-lot subdivision at the intersection of Highway 25 and Sulphur College Road, to the west of the LamTech property.
Asked if the new sidewalk requirements would apply to that subdivision, Kerr pointed out that the regulations had not yet been approved and would not apply.
Commissioners also gave site approval for a 23-unit development off Harper Avenue, subject to the builder working with county officials on drainage and road issues.
It was also announced that Darrell Smith has resigned from the Planning Commission. Mayor Chambers will be tasked with appointing a replacement, subject to approval from the County Commission. Chambers said he hoped to have a nomination at this month’s Commission meeting on Feb. 22.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
