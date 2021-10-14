Trousdale County’s Planning Commission advanced a rezoning request for property adjoining the Hickory Ridge subdivision with a favorable recommendation during Monday night’s meeting.
The property owner — Hartsville Cabinet — is seeking to have three lots that connect to Highway 25 moved from residential to commercial for potential development. Jason Ford, owner of Hartsville Cabinet, said there are no current plans to develop the property.
While one Hickory Ridge resident spoke against the proposed rezoning at the August meeting, none were present Monday.
“This would match the original zoning use of McMurry Boulevard… that’s the natural use for it,” chairman Johnny Kerr said.
Planners approved the request by a 5-1 vote, with David Thomas in opposition. It now goes to the County Commission for two votes and a public hearing, which would take place in November.
Planners also approved two other zoning requests, which will require similar approval from the County Commission. One would change 51.22 acres on Highway 141N from A-1 to R-1 for development, property owned by the late Darrell Carman. His children made the request to rezone, with Matthew Carman representing the family. The other would change 11.17 acres at 3605 Highway 10 owned by Lewis Beasley from A-1 to R-1, also for development.
Two final plats also were approved, for three subdivided lots on nine acres on Highway 10 and two lots for development on 6.94 acres on Dixon Creek Road.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
