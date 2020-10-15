The Planning Commission gave preliminary approval Monday evening to Phase II of the Hickory Ridge subdivision.
Developer Jason Ford presented a plat of the proposed development, which would consist of 17 lots on 6.08 acres along Acorn Trail and Hickory Ridge Lane.
Commissioners approved two variances to the county’s subdivision regulations as part of the preliminary plat. The first allows a cul-de-sac length of 1,024 feet, which is just over the 1,000-foot maximum allowed under regulations. The other allows for no sidewalks in the proposed development, as there are none in the current Hickory Ridge subdivision and the proposed new units do not connect to sidewalks elsewhere.
Planners from the Greater Nashville Regional Council concurred with the proposed variances, saying they did not affect the scope of the project.
Building Official Sam Edwards said he needed to check and see if U.S. Post Office regulations would require a cluster mailbox for the new development. If they do, a sidewalk would be required for the mailbox.
Edwards also said he and GNRC officials would examine and sign off on the proposed construction of 14 quad units near to the proposed subdivision. Those apartments, which would contain 56 units, received preliminary approval from the Planning Commission in September and does not need to come back before commissioners.
