The Planning Commission held discussions during its Feb. 14 meeting on adding a section on mining regulations to Trousdale County’s zoning ordinance.
The current zoning ordinances, which were originally adopted in 1995, have no listing on mining. Building Official Sam Edwards noted that with no local zoning in place, such industry could be placed in any property in Trousdale County that met state requirements.
“Nothing is currently listed,” Edwards said. “Any area that fits with all the requirements — being sparsely populated, good location — no matter what the zoning is, it could go there.”
Mary Turner, an associate planner with the Greater Nashville Regional Council who advises the Planning Commission on local matters, concurred with Edwards’ assessment.
“There’s currently a set of development standards listed for mining or quarrying in the section of standards for other uses. However, mining and quarrying are not listed as a use permitted through special exemptions in any of the zoning districts,” she said.
Draft resolutions prepared by Turner would limit mining activities to properties zoned agricultural or industrial. Any changes to the county’s zoning ordinances would have to be approved by the County Commission before taking effect.
Turner presented current regulations from Dickson, Robertson and Rutherford counties as examples of how other jurisdictions treat those uses of property.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers said he preferred options that defined specific areas for mining, but wanted to get more details on any proposed legislation before making a recommendation.
Chairman Johnny Kerr agreed that the Commission needed guidance before taking any action.
Turner said she would work with Edwards to come up with specific regulations to present to the Planning Commission at its March meeting.
“Right now in our ordinance, I believe it’s a blanket statement that could go in any zoning location: A-1, R-1, R-2, R-3; anywhere that would be sparsely populated,” Edwards emphasized. “What we’re trying to do is identify specific locations it can go.”
