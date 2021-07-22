Trousdale County will take a second stab at obtaining a grant to expand sidewalk access along Broadway.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers spoke to the Planning Commission on July 12 about applying for a Multimodal Grant through the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
“This is a grant I brought to Planning last year to do sidewalk improvements from the end of the Streetscape project to the intersection of McMurry and Broadway,” the mayor said. “We applied last year and did not get it.”
Chambers noted that the grant is highly competitive and said there are meetings planned to see how the county’s application might be improved.
Applications for the 2021 grant cycle are due by Oct. 1 and awards will be announced in January.
Commissioners voted to send a formal letter of approval in support of the county’s application.
Chambers said if approved, existing sidewalks on the west side of Broadway would be replaced going from Main Street up to White Oak, and then a new sidewalk would be designed on the east side of Broadway up to McMurry.
“I’ve seen increasing numbers of people walking through there,” the mayor said, while noting that there is $40,000 in this year’s county budget for sidewalk replacement elsewhere.
Commissioners also voted to send three rezoning requests to the County Commission with a favorable recommendation.
Two passed unanimously, a 3.37-acre lot on Rover Road from A-1 agricultural to R-1 residential and a 2.5-acre lot on Highway 10 from A-1 to R-1. Both rezonings would allow for development of those respective properties.
The third — changing 1.54 acres on Highway 231S from A-1 to C-1 commercial — was approved by a 5-2 vote, with David Thomas and Mary Ann Baker opposed.
The property owner stated he operates a towing company in Lebanon but wishes to move his tow yard into Trousdale County, onto his property near Robertson Road, when his current lease expires.
Commercial zoning would require a fence be erected to serve as a barrier between the proposed tow lot and adjoining properties.
All three rezonings will require approval from the County Commission. They will come up for first votes at the July 26 meeting and if approved, will return for public hearings and final votes in August.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.