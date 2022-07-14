In an unanimous vote, the Trousdale County Planning Commission turned down the site plan proposal for the Hunters Point Quarry on Monday night at the Trousdale County Courthouse.
Residents protesting the proposed quarry turned out in droves to relay their message of opposition to planning commission members. Their strong message was simply to reject the proposed quarry project.
“I do not live near the proposed quarry, but I am a resident of Trousdale County,” said Nate Ellis. “I have listened to the concerns of those who are against and those who are in favor (of the proposed quarry). I believe this project should be unequivocally rejected by every member of this commission. Ultimately, what we are considering boils down to what kind of county government we want to be. Do we want to represent the people of the county who fund the government, or do we want to primarily advocate for industries who do not live and are not raising children in this county?”
Other county residents questioned if the potential long-term benefits, if any, would outweigh the detriment resulting from a quarry operation.
“We are looking at $15 million or $75 million for the county,” said Trousdale County resident Casey Kuhn, who was recently hired as the Trousdale County High School principal. “Fifteen million is not enough for a new school, a new jail, or other projects. Seventy-five is, but it’s going to take 50 years to get that. Probably after the first year, $15 million is going to be needed to repair the roads.”
Nashville attorney and zoning expert Jamie Hollin spoke to the planning commission on behalf of his clients, who live in civil district 6, where the proposed quarry site is located.
“You’ve been buried in paper and expert reports,” said Hollin. “If I was the applicant’s lawyer, I would have done the same thing to distract you from what’s most important to your determination.
“In the A-1 zoning district (an agriculturally-zoned district), mining or quarrying is strictly prohibited. Those aren’t my words. That’s the zoning ordinance. This body lacks the legal authority to approve a site plan strictly prohibited in the A-1 zoning district. Them’s the facts. Whether some other body in this county can authorize mining and quarrying use is not before this commission under this application.”
Hollin went on to encourage the planning commission to reject the application for the proposed Hunters Point Quarry.
“Here’s where the rubber meets the road,” said Hollin. “I’d ask that this commission find that this area is not sparsely developed and reject the application on this basis, because the burden to prove that is on all the experts and all the paperwork. Reject ... you don’t have legal authority anywhere to approve a use that is strictly prohibited.”
After several meetings with the county’s attorney, Trousdale County Planning Commission Chairman John Kerr called for a vote of the planning commissioners.
“Our legal advisor has informed me — we’ve talked several times over the last few days — and it is his interpretation of our zoning regulations that this does not fit in an agricultural district,” said Kerr. “So, based upon his legal opinion, I can’t see anywhere where we could pass this tonight.”
In addressing Turn-Key Processing Solutions’ (the quarry company’s) legal counsel Joshua Denton, Trousdale County Attorney Branden Bellar said that putting a quarry on the proposed site was simply not very feasible.
“I did take a very objective viewpoint of the zoning and the purposes of A-1, and quite frankly, it was trying to fit a round peg into a square hole for me,” said Bellar. “It just wasn’t there. Specifically, it’s just not a permitted use. It’s not a permitted accessary use, and on top of that, I don’t think you can get there by a special exception. Trying to read a mining activity and a related service that would fit into an A-1 ... it just does not exist. The overall import of an A-1 district in Trousdale County, Tennessee does not support the interpretation that you’ve lent it.”
However, Denton disagreed with Bellar.
“We’ve heard a lot of citizen comment,” said Denton. “We’ve just gotten the legal opinion of the county attorney which is news to us. So, I guess what I would say is — from the perspective that it (the quarry) is not permitted in A-1 — we respectfully disagree.”
Though it was good news for the residents of district 6, they expect that the fight is not over.
“We anticipate them applying for a re-zoning or filing a lawsuit,” said district 6 resident Becky Johnson. “We will be waiting and watching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.