The Trousdale County Planning Commission will hold an online public hearing on Monday, April 20 to review site plan approval for an AT&T cell tower.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. on April 20 and can be accessed either online or by phone. Anyone wishing to participate can contact Building Inspector Sam Edwards at 615-374-5066 or 615-374-1125, or by email at Sam.Edwards@trousdalecountytn.gov.
The proposed tower will go at 455 Tomlinson Lane, just across the river bridge off Highway 141S. The property is next to where Verizon previously received preliminary approval for a tower that was never constructed.
Edwards told The Vidette the Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved the proposal at a February hearing, with no objection from the public.
If approved Monday, AT&T is expected to begin construction in as soon as three weeks.
“Once it’s approved, AT&T has one year to start building. Otherwise that approval is null and void,” Edwards said. “They said they would have it done as soon as possible.”
The tower is projected to be just under 200 feet and will carry bandwidth designed specifically for first responders to improve their ability to communicate, Edwards said.
“No matter where emergency services are, they won’t be bogged down by other people using it,” he said.
Also, the federal government requires tower owners to offer space to other cell providers, so cell service should be improved in that part of Trousdale County regardless, Edwards added.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.