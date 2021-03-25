Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe recently announced a pair of economic expansions in neighboring counties.
On March 16, Royal Canin announced Tuesday the company will expand its Lebanon facility to support future growth, adding more than 90 jobs and investing more than $200 million. The facility expansion began in 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2022.
“We are grateful to Royal Canin for choosing to expand its Lebanon operations and create over 90 new jobs. Royal Canin is a valued community partner, and I look forward to seeing the company grow and succeed in Tennessee in the years to come.” Lee said in a press statement.
Royal Canin’s investment will enable the facility to expand its capabilities to manufacture the Royal Canin and EUKANUBA health and nutrition product lines. With the investment, Royal Canin will add more than 108,000 square feet of new working space with five additional highly automated production lines, doubling the plant capacity.
On Monday, it was announced that global clothing and accessories retailer Gap Inc. would expand operations at its distribution center in Gallatin.
Gap Inc.’s Gallatin operations currently service retail and online shopping orders. As customer demand for online shopping rises and Gap Inc. works to grow its online business to approximately 50% of revenue over the next three years, expanding its omni fulfillment network will allow the company to deliver a faster, more efficient shopping experience to customers across the country. This expansion will create 600 full-time jobs and represents an investment of $83 million.
“The pipeline in Middle Tennessee is booming and a contributing element in that momentum is Sumner County. Gap Inc.’s continued investment and expansion at its Gallatin site is the perfect example of what makes Tennessee a great place to do business,” Rolfe said in a press statement.
Gap Inc. is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. The Gallatin expansion is part of Gap Inc.’s long-term digital growth strategy.
— Staff Reports
