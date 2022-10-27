The Trousdale County High School football team will be attempting to qualify for the Class 2A playoffs in Friday night’s final regular-season game, traveling to face rival Watertown.
The Purple Tigers are 4-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 4-2A. They have region wins over Whites Creek (32-0) and Harpeth (26-0), plus league losses to Westmoreland (20-0) and East Robertson (12-6 in overtime).
In games outside the region, the Tigers have victories over Gordonsville (28-13) and Livingston Academy (38-14) to go along with setbacks to Fayetteville (36-12), Upperman (48-7) and DeKalb County (26-14).
“It’s going to be tough,” TCHS Head Coach Blake Satterfield — whose squad is 1-8 overall and 1-3 in 4-2A — said. “it’s hard to win at Watertown in the regular season or the postseason. This is our postseason, and we have been fortunate to win in the postseason at Watertown. The more things change, I hope the more things stay the same.”
Over the previous four years, the Jackets have lost to the Tigers during the regular season before eliminating them in the playoff quarterfinals. Last year, the Jackets lost to the Tigers, 31-21, in Hartsville in week 11 before traveling to Watertown in the postseason to claim a 23-0 win. The game can be heard live on WTNK 93.5 and 93.9 FM, 1090 AM, and funradiotn.com.
Also in region action, this week East Robertson will play at Whites Creek on Thursday, and Harpeth will travel to Westmoreland on Friday.
Going into those final three region games, East Robertson is 4-0 in league play, with Westmoreland 3-1, Watertown 2-2, Harpeth 2-2, Trousdale County 1-3, and Whites Creek 0-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.