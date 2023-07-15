As part of the newly-enacted Third Grade Literacy Law, reading post-test scores from summer learning camp were received last week for third-graders who were required to attend the camp in order to be promoted to fourth grade.
According to the post-test results, of the 15 third-graders who were required to attend summer learning camp, eight students will be promoted to the fourth grade with no additional requirements for tutoring.
“It looks like we have eight kids from summer learning camp who made adequate growth, and we have seven that did not,” said Trousdale County Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “The eight that made adequate growth will be promoted to the fourth grade and won’t have to do any extra tutoring or supports through the course of next year.
“Six of the students who did not make adequate growth can be promoted to the fourth grade but will have to do tutoring throughout the year. However, one child, we are not clear on and are still looking for interpretation from the state as to whether that student can be promoted to the fourth grade with year-round tutoring or needs to be retained. This is all new, so we are waiting for the state to tell us what to do.”
Satterfield indicated that of the 110 third-graders that were enrolled at Trousdale County Elementary School, less than 7% will need to meet further requirements for promotion beyond summer learning camp.
“It looks like we only have 6.3% of our third-graders that will have to do tutoring,” said Satterfield. “We wish it was zero, but we feel like we’ve worked well to get to that 6.3%.
“The teachers, the principals, the parents, and the students have all worked together, and we have it down to 6.3% who are going to have to do tutoring or a little bit more to get promoted. That means out of 110 third-grade students, only seven have more supports that they have to utilize.”
According to Satterfield, by the end of next year, the goal is to have all of the students reading on grade level.
“This was a success, but it doesn’t feel like a success to 6% of our families,” said Satterfield. “Of course, we are doing everything we can to get all of our kids across the threshold, and we are going to continue to do that. Our goal is to have 100% of our students reading on grade level at the end of the fourth grade next year, and that’s what we are going to continue to strive to do.”
