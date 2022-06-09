Music has been called the universal language, and each summer in Hartsville, students have an opportunity to learn the language of music.
“We are teaching students to read music,” said Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy founder Barry Witcher.
First begun back in 2002, Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy is a two-week music school that meets each summer to teach students the art of congregational or group singing. Additionally, the academy offers private lessons in both vocal and instrumental music.
“We are teaching kids to read enough music so they can contribute to four-part harmony,” said Witcher. “We (also) offer private lessons on just about anything, although piano and voice are the two main ones.”
The school is actually a hilltop river retreat currently located on more than 20 acres overlooking the Cumberland River, approximately three miles from the town square of Hartsville. The property contains classrooms, a large central meeting hall with a kitchen, two dorms (one male and one female dorm for ages 8 and older), and a gospel music museum.
“Our first year in Hartsville was in 2010,” said Witcher. “We met initially at Cumberland University, but that was expensive. It took us a little while to gather donations enough to make a down payment on land. When we paid (the land) off, we borrowed money to start on the construction of our facilities.
“It’s proven to be a big blessing for us. It takes on a different feeling. The kids feel like they have a home, and we’ve really enjoyed being here.”
Although the average student age attending the school is 15, not all students are teens. Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy opens its doors to all ages. In previous years, the 170-plus students have ranged in age from preschool to 90.
“We are open to adults,” Witcher said. “We have one man — I think he is in his early 90s — that has been coming for the last two or three years. We’ve had 60, 70, and 80-year-olds.”
In an attempt to preserve a long gospel music heritage that is so embedded in the southeastern United States, the school carries its mission statement across generational borders.
“Part of our mission statement is to preserve that heritage ... the do re mi,” Witcher said. “Where the do re mi comes from is the shape notes ... do, re, mi fa, sol, la, ti, do. That is actually a shortcut to learning how to read music. It is useful for teaching kids and adults to read more quickly. There’s a real rich history behind that, but it’s kind of died out.
“It may be in the past a bit, but that’s what we are trying to revive.”
At the turn of last century, music schools existed that trained teachers to go out into rural areas, particularly small churches, to teach people to sing.
“In America, especially the Southeast and out into Texas, it was huge, back in the early 1900s, to have schools that trained teachers to go out into the country — usually to smaller churches — and hold two-week singing schools five nights a week,” said Witcher. “In two weeks, they could teach — using the shape notes — and four-part harmony so (churches) could carry on throughout the year. It was just a regular thing with the churches in that part of the country.”
Keeping a program like Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy operating takes commitment on behalf of both staff members and students.
Joshua Ragland, a former student turned staff member, has been a part of Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy since 2006.
“My first year as a student was when we were still on the Cumberland University campus,” said Ragland. “I was 11 years old. The only year I didn’t come was 2020, because we cancelled it for COVID.”
Ragland now works as a teaching assistant at the school.
“My first year as a teaching assistant was 2014,” Ragland said. “I’ve worked with a lot of different teachers and have been able to hone my craft. I’ve been in the students’ shoes, so I know how to teach them, but I still learn from all the teachers.
“When we (the staff) are not teaching or having to get things ready (for the students), we are also going to sectionals to better learn our voice parts.”
The two-week music academy has an option for older students (ages 13 and older) to remain at the school for both weeks. However, students under 13 only participate during the second week.
“The first week is for ages 13 and up,” said Ragland “We’re building team work this first week. It’s more character building and team leading and getting these students ready for when the younger ones come the second week, so they can help them along and guide them.”
Each year, Do Re Mi Gospel Music Academy closes its two-week session with a final music program.
“This year is the 20th anniversary,” said Ragland. “(Next) Saturday, we are going to have a singing program. Anybody that wants to come can come. Everyone is invited.”
