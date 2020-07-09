Our first winner in the Yard of the Month contest was 102 Greentop Street, the home of Mark and Misty Presley. Please take time to drive by and enjoy all the unique features — and its patriotic theme. Congratulations on all your hard work in beautifying Hartsville.
Don’t forget this monthly contest will continue all year so keep nominating great yards. If your favorite yard didn’t win in June, please nominate it again by calling 615-374-9243. Please remember that yards must be in the Urban Services District to be eligible. Thanks to our sponsors: Citizens Bank, G&L Garden Center and Wilson Bank & Trust. Our goal is to recognize the pride and hard work local citizens put into maintaining their yards and homes.
U.S. Congressman John Rose, who is serving the Sixth District in the House of Representatives, will be our Community Chamber of Commerce meeting speaker for July. Please join us on Tuesday, July 14, at noon in the Community Center. At this time we plan to hold the meeting without lunch but you are welcome to bring your own. Masks will be recommended. Please listen to WTNK and check out the Chamber’s Facebook page for special announcements should state or county recommendations change.
The deadline for submitting photos for the City Guide Photo Contest has been extended. Entries are due July 15 so you still have a couple of days to send in that winning photo! The Photo Contest winners will be on the front and back covers of the new City Guide. We have some of the most beautiful scenery in the entire state, so let’s show it off.
As we return to the “new normal,” your Chamber’s YouTube account is available for Chamber members to post updates about their businesses and new business practices. Please contact the Chamber at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com for more information. This opportunity is offered as part of your benefits for being a Chamber member.
Your Chamber of Commerce continues to serve the community through its Facebook page. Don’t forget to check out Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for important Chamber messages as well as state and federal coronavirus updates including links to: Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Questions and Answers; Gov. Bill Lee’s daily press conference; the Tennessee Department of Health’s updated statistics on the coronavirus by county and more, information on reopening across the state and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.